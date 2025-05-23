What is Centrifuge (CFG)

Centrifuge is the leading Web3 protocol focused on bridging real-world assets (RWAs) with decentralized finance (DeFi). Our mission is to unlock the next trillion dollars of real-world assets by leveraging blockchain technology to tokenize assets, bring transparency to financial systems, and enable efficient capital distribution.

CFG to Local Currencies

1 CFG to VND ₫ 6,464.0961 1 CFG to AUD A$ 0.385713 1 CFG to GBP ￡ 0.184033 1 CFG to EUR € 0.219327 1 CFG to USD $ 0.2521 1 CFG to MYR RM 1.066383 1 CFG to TRY ₺ 9.801648 1 CFG to JPY ¥ 35.936855 1 CFG to RUB ₽ 19.999093 1 CFG to INR ₹ 21.446147 1 CFG to IDR Rp 4,066.128463 1 CFG to KRW ₩ 344.398852 1 CFG to PHP ₱ 13.951214 1 CFG to EGP ￡E. 12.574748 1 CFG to BRL R$ 1.421844 1 CFG to CAD C$ 0.345377 1 CFG to BDT ৳ 30.715864 1 CFG to NGN ₦ 400.793622 1 CFG to UAH ₴ 10.467192 1 CFG to VES Bs 23.6974 1 CFG to PKR Rs 71.072032 1 CFG to KZT ₸ 128.94915 1 CFG to THB ฿ 8.190729 1 CFG to TWD NT$ 7.555437 1 CFG to AED د.إ 0.925207 1 CFG to CHF Fr 0.206722 1 CFG to HKD HK$ 1.973943 1 CFG to MAD .د.م 2.316799 1 CFG to MXN $ 4.850404

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Centrifuge What is the price of Centrifuge (CFG) today? The live price of Centrifuge (CFG) is 0.2521 USD . What is the market cap of Centrifuge (CFG)? The current market cap of Centrifuge is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CFG by its real-time market price of 0.2521 USD . What is the circulating supply of Centrifuge (CFG)? The current circulating supply of Centrifuge (CFG) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Centrifuge (CFG)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Centrifuge (CFG) is 0.3679 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Centrifuge (CFG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Centrifuge (CFG) is $ 60.08K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

