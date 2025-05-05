DeFi Kingdoms Crystal Price (CRYSTAL)
The live price of DeFi Kingdoms Crystal (CRYSTAL) today is 0.00617436 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 930.73K USD. CRYSTAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFi Kingdoms Crystal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeFi Kingdoms Crystal price change within the day is -1.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 150.88M USD
During today, the price change of DeFi Kingdoms Crystal to USD was $ -0.000100569318209341.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFi Kingdoms Crystal to USD was $ +0.0002656067.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFi Kingdoms Crystal to USD was $ -0.0001103123.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFi Kingdoms Crystal to USD was $ -0.001538948430615299.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000100569318209341
|-1.60%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002656067
|+4.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001103123
|-1.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001538948430615299
|-19.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFi Kingdoms Crystal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.07%
-1.60%
-4.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
