DeFido (DEFIDO) Information

DeFido, the lovable french bulldog born from a coinbase tweet in 2021 has returned to his rightful home on BASE. A meme with a dream, to be the top dog on his home chain.

DeFido is a collective of people who are passionate about a world where decentralized finance creates value, fosters community, and unleashes creativity.

We believe in radical transparency and putting financial power into the hands of people. But we also know that the potential of DeFi won’t be realized until everyone can access it. That’s why we’re prioritizing education, community building, and ease-of-use across all our tools.