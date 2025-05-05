DeFido Price (DEFIDO)
The live price of DeFido (DEFIDO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 71.50K USD. DEFIDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFido Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeFido price change within the day is +0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 867.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEFIDO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEFIDO price information.
During today, the price change of DeFido to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFido to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFido to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFido to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFido: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+0.55%
-0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFido, the lovable french bulldog born from a coinbase tweet in 2021 has returned to his rightful home on BASE. A meme with a dream, to be the top dog on his home chain. DeFido is a collective of people who are passionate about a world where decentralized finance creates value, fosters community, and unleashes creativity. We believe in radical transparency and putting financial power into the hands of people. But we also know that the potential of DeFi won’t be realized until everyone can access it. That’s why we’re prioritizing education, community building, and ease-of-use across all our tools.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEFIDO to VND
₫--
|1 DEFIDO to AUD
A$--
|1 DEFIDO to GBP
￡--
|1 DEFIDO to EUR
€--
|1 DEFIDO to USD
$--
|1 DEFIDO to MYR
RM--
|1 DEFIDO to TRY
₺--
|1 DEFIDO to JPY
¥--
|1 DEFIDO to RUB
₽--
|1 DEFIDO to INR
₹--
|1 DEFIDO to IDR
Rp--
|1 DEFIDO to KRW
₩--
|1 DEFIDO to PHP
₱--
|1 DEFIDO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DEFIDO to BRL
R$--
|1 DEFIDO to CAD
C$--
|1 DEFIDO to BDT
৳--
|1 DEFIDO to NGN
₦--
|1 DEFIDO to UAH
₴--
|1 DEFIDO to VES
Bs--
|1 DEFIDO to PKR
Rs--
|1 DEFIDO to KZT
₸--
|1 DEFIDO to THB
฿--
|1 DEFIDO to TWD
NT$--
|1 DEFIDO to AED
د.إ--
|1 DEFIDO to CHF
Fr--
|1 DEFIDO to HKD
HK$--
|1 DEFIDO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DEFIDO to MXN
$--