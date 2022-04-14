DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Information DeFiGeek Community (DFGC) is a decentralized community that originated in Japan, dedicated to building practical and composable DeFi Dapps and tools that help drive the evolution of Web3. Unlike many communities that revolve around a single protocol, DFGC embraces a multi-project philosophy, encouraging innovation across a wide range of decentralized applications. Our community includes experienced developers, designers, researchers, and supporters who collaborate to create open-source, transparent, and community-governed tools. DFGC is not limited to developers—we welcome anyone passionate about contributing to the decentralized future, whether through ideas, design, operations, or outreach. Official Website: https://defigeek.xyz/ Buy TXJP Now!

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 6.27M
Total Supply: $ 210.00K
Circulating Supply: $ 210.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.27M
All-Time High: $ 32.13
All-Time Low: $ 28.24
Current Price: $ 29.83

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of TXJP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TXJP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

TXJP Price Prediction

Want to know where TXJP might be heading? Our TXJP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

