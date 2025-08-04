What is DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP)

DeFiGeek Community (DFGC) is a decentralized community that originated in Japan, dedicated to building practical and composable DeFi Dapps and tools that help drive the evolution of Web3. Unlike many communities that revolve around a single protocol, DFGC embraces a multi-project philosophy, encouraging innovation across a wide range of decentralized applications. Our community includes experienced developers, designers, researchers, and supporters who collaborate to create open-source, transparent, and community-governed tools. DFGC is not limited to developers—we welcome anyone passionate about contributing to the decentralized future, whether through ideas, design, operations, or outreach.

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Resource Official Website

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TXJP token's extensive tokenomics now!