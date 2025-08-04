DeFiGeek Community Japan Price (TXJP)
DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) is currently trading at 29.91 USD with a market cap of $ 6.28M USD. TXJP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TXJP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TXJP price information.
During today, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ +0.769059.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.769059
|+2.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFiGeek Community Japan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.87%
+2.64%
-5.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFiGeek Community (DFGC) is a decentralized community that originated in Japan, dedicated to building practical and composable DeFi Dapps and tools that help drive the evolution of Web3. Unlike many communities that revolve around a single protocol, DFGC embraces a multi-project philosophy, encouraging innovation across a wide range of decentralized applications. Our community includes experienced developers, designers, researchers, and supporters who collaborate to create open-source, transparent, and community-governed tools. DFGC is not limited to developers—we welcome anyone passionate about contributing to the decentralized future, whether through ideas, design, operations, or outreach.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TXJP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TXJP to VND
₫787,081.65
|1 TXJP to AUD
A$46.0614
|1 TXJP to GBP
￡22.4325
|1 TXJP to EUR
€25.7226
|1 TXJP to USD
$29.91
|1 TXJP to MYR
RM126.5193
|1 TXJP to TRY
₺1,216.7388
|1 TXJP to JPY
¥4,396.77
|1 TXJP to ARS
ARS$40,418.8785
|1 TXJP to RUB
₽2,378.7423
|1 TXJP to INR
₹2,607.2547
|1 TXJP to IDR
Rp490,327.7904
|1 TXJP to KRW
₩41,369.1192
|1 TXJP to PHP
₱1,721.0214
|1 TXJP to EGP
￡E.1,433.2872
|1 TXJP to BRL
R$165.7014
|1 TXJP to CAD
C$40.9767
|1 TXJP to BDT
৳3,610.7352
|1 TXJP to NGN
₦45,249.3435
|1 TXJP to UAH
₴1,234.3857
|1 TXJP to VES
Bs3,678.93
|1 TXJP to CLP
$29,012.7
|1 TXJP to PKR
Rs8,380.4829
|1 TXJP to KZT
₸16,028.769
|1 TXJP to THB
฿970.8786
|1 TXJP to TWD
NT$892.8135
|1 TXJP to AED
د.إ109.7697
|1 TXJP to CHF
Fr23.928
|1 TXJP to HKD
HK$234.4944
|1 TXJP to MAD
.د.م270.3864
|1 TXJP to MXN
$563.2053
|1 TXJP to PLN
zł110.0688
|1 TXJP to RON
лв131.0058
|1 TXJP to SEK
kr288.6315
|1 TXJP to BGN
лв50.2488
|1 TXJP to HUF
Ft10,281.8616
|1 TXJP to CZK
Kč634.3911
|1 TXJP to KWD
د.ك9.06273
|1 TXJP to ILS
₪101.9931