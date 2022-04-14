DeFive (FIVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFive (FIVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFive (FIVE) Information DeFive is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform launching on the Sonic blockchain. It serves as an innovative upgrade and rebranding of WigoSwap, focusing on optimizing trading experiences, introducing advanced governance with veFIVE tokens, and driving ecosystem growth through sustainable tokenomics. DeFive offers seamless asset swaps, liquidity pools, and a gamified staking mechanism that empowers users to participate actively in the platform’s governance. Official Website: https://defive.com Buy FIVE Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.03M
Total Supply: $ 1.60B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.50M
All-Time High: $ 0.01038358
All-Time Low: $ 0.00073729
Current Price: $ 0.00094052

DeFive (FIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFive (FIVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIVE's tokenomics, explore FIVE token's live price!

