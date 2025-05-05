DeFive Price (FIVE)
The live price of DeFive (FIVE) today is 0.00287843 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.75M USD. FIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFive Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeFive price change within the day is -7.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 963.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FIVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIVE price information.
During today, the price change of DeFive to USD was $ -0.000242095011674157.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFive to USD was $ -0.0004075540.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFive to USD was $ -0.0013871231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFive to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000242095011674157
|-7.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004075540
|-14.15%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013871231
|-48.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFive: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.01%
-7.75%
-3.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFive is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform launching on the Sonic blockchain. It serves as an innovative upgrade and rebranding of WigoSwap, focusing on optimizing trading experiences, introducing advanced governance with veFIVE tokens, and driving ecosystem growth through sustainable tokenomics. DeFive offers seamless asset swaps, liquidity pools, and a gamified staking mechanism that empowers users to participate actively in the platform’s governance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FIVE to VND
₫75.74588545
|1 FIVE to AUD
A$0.0044615665
|1 FIVE to GBP
￡0.0021588225
|1 FIVE to EUR
€0.0025330184
|1 FIVE to USD
$0.00287843
|1 FIVE to MYR
RM0.0122908961
|1 FIVE to TRY
₺0.1107044178
|1 FIVE to JPY
¥0.4168542326
|1 FIVE to RUB
₽0.2387081999
|1 FIVE to INR
₹0.2432849036
|1 FIVE to IDR
Rp47.1873694992
|1 FIVE to KRW
₩4.0314139208
|1 FIVE to PHP
₱0.159752865
|1 FIVE to EGP
￡E.0.1460227539
|1 FIVE to BRL
R$0.0162631295
|1 FIVE to CAD
C$0.0039722334
|1 FIVE to BDT
৳0.350880617
|1 FIVE to NGN
₦4.6276806953
|1 FIVE to UAH
₴0.119742688
|1 FIVE to VES
Bs0.25330184
|1 FIVE to PKR
Rs0.8114869856
|1 FIVE to KZT
₸1.4906237598
|1 FIVE to THB
฿0.095276033
|1 FIVE to TWD
NT$0.0883965853
|1 FIVE to AED
د.إ0.0105638381
|1 FIVE to CHF
Fr0.0023603126
|1 FIVE to HKD
HK$0.0223078325
|1 FIVE to MAD
.د.م0.0266542618
|1 FIVE to MXN
$0.0563596594