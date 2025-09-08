More About DUSD

DUSD Price Info

DUSD Official Website

DUSD Tokenomics

DUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Deflationary USD Logo

Deflationary USD Price (DUSD)

Unlisted

1 DUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.00034486
$0.00034486$0.00034486
-17.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Deflationary USD (DUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-08 10:58:07 (UTC+8)

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00031411
$ 0.00031411$ 0.00031411
24H Low
$ 0.00058093
$ 0.00058093$ 0.00058093
24H High

$ 0.00031411
$ 0.00031411$ 0.00031411

$ 0.00058093
$ 0.00058093$ 0.00058093

$ 0.00058093
$ 0.00058093$ 0.00058093

$ 0.00031411
$ 0.00031411$ 0.00031411

+3.08%

-20.07%

--

--

Deflationary USD (DUSD) real-time price is $0.00033417. Over the past 24 hours, DUSD traded between a low of $ 0.00031411 and a high of $ 0.00058093, showing active market volatility. DUSD's all-time high price is $ 0.00058093, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00031411.

In terms of short-term performance, DUSD has changed by +3.08% over the past hour, -20.07% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Market Information

$ 286.75K
$ 286.75K$ 286.75K

--
----

$ 286.75K
$ 286.75K$ 286.75K

860.78M
860.78M 860.78M

860,778,364.399805
860,778,364.399805 860,778,364.399805

The current Market Cap of Deflationary USD is $ 286.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUSD is 860.78M, with a total supply of 860778364.399805. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.75K.

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Deflationary USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deflationary USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deflationary USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deflationary USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-20.07%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Deflationary USD (DUSD)

Automated buyback and burn

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Resource

Official Website

Deflationary USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Deflationary USD (DUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Deflationary USD (DUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Deflationary USD.

Check the Deflationary USD price prediction now!

DUSD to Local Currencies

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Deflationary USD (DUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Deflationary USD (DUSD)

How much is Deflationary USD (DUSD) worth today?
The live DUSD price in USD is 0.00033417 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DUSD to USD price?
The current price of DUSD to USD is $ 0.00033417. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Deflationary USD?
The market cap for DUSD is $ 286.75K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DUSD?
The circulating supply of DUSD is 860.78M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DUSD?
DUSD achieved an ATH price of 0.00058093 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DUSD?
DUSD saw an ATL price of 0.00031411 USD.
What is the trading volume of DUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DUSD is -- USD.
Will DUSD go higher this year?
DUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-08 10:58:07 (UTC+8)

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-07 17:07:00Industry Updates
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million
09-07 12:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion
09-06 19:11:00On-chain Data
U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week
09-06 06:54:00Industry Updates
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program
09-05 15:06:00Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
09-05 12:39:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.