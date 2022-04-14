Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics
Degent (DEGENT) Information
Degent is an AI Agent application layer that combines real-time market data, AI-driven insights, and gamified features to empower web3 enthusiasts and traders. The platform offers live-streaming token prices, dynamic charts, prediction challenges, and market updates, creating an engaging and rewarding experience for its users. Degent's ecosystem is designed to provide cutting-edge tools and resources, including an advanced trading AI assistant and SocialFi campaigns, to foster deeper user interaction and market engagement. Built on the BNB Chain, Degent aims to bridge the gap between traditional trading platforms and the emerging possibilities of Web3, creating a vibrant community of degens globally.
Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degent (DEGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Degent (DEGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEGENT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEGENT's tokenomics, explore DEGENT token's live price!
DEGENT Price Prediction
Want to know where DEGENT might be heading? Our DEGENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.