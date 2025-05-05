Dejitaru Hoshi Price (HOSHI)
The live price of Dejitaru Hoshi (HOSHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.42K USD. HOSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dejitaru Hoshi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dejitaru Hoshi price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOSHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOSHI price information.
During today, the price change of Dejitaru Hoshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dejitaru Hoshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dejitaru Hoshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dejitaru Hoshi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dejitaru Hoshi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
+0.13%
+4.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hoshi is the guiding star of crypto. With its community ran structure and pure tokenomics, it sets the standard for cryptocurrency projects. No tax, renounced contract, and burned liquidity (locked forever) make it a safe choice. The fun and engaging community bring Hoshi to life. We are all made of stardust. We are all Hoshi! Dejitaru Hoshi embodies the decentralized nature and principles shared across the decentralized finance space. Community ran and community driven, together, we use the guiding light of the Dejitaru Hoshi (Star) to guide us.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HOSHI to VND
₫--
|1 HOSHI to AUD
A$--
|1 HOSHI to GBP
￡--
|1 HOSHI to EUR
€--
|1 HOSHI to USD
$--
|1 HOSHI to MYR
RM--
|1 HOSHI to TRY
₺--
|1 HOSHI to JPY
¥--
|1 HOSHI to RUB
₽--
|1 HOSHI to INR
₹--
|1 HOSHI to IDR
Rp--
|1 HOSHI to KRW
₩--
|1 HOSHI to PHP
₱--
|1 HOSHI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HOSHI to BRL
R$--
|1 HOSHI to CAD
C$--
|1 HOSHI to BDT
৳--
|1 HOSHI to NGN
₦--
|1 HOSHI to UAH
₴--
|1 HOSHI to VES
Bs--
|1 HOSHI to PKR
Rs--
|1 HOSHI to KZT
₸--
|1 HOSHI to THB
฿--
|1 HOSHI to TWD
NT$--
|1 HOSHI to AED
د.إ--
|1 HOSHI to CHF
Fr--
|1 HOSHI to HKD
HK$--
|1 HOSHI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 HOSHI to MXN
$--