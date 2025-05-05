Dejitaru Shirudo Price (SHIELD)
The live price of Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 42.49K USD. SHIELD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dejitaru Shirudo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dejitaru Shirudo price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHIELD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIELD price information.
During today, the price change of Dejitaru Shirudo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dejitaru Shirudo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dejitaru Shirudo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dejitaru Shirudo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dejitaru Shirudo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dejitaru Shirudo ($SHIELD) is a decentralized community part of the Dejitaru TSUKA ecosystem. It is centered around meditation, research, and enlightenment. TSUKA is the digital handle to the blade that will save DeFi, and SHIRUDO is the digital shield. The developer of Shirudo communicates through etherscan to give the community clues and provides insightful words of wisdom. Shirudo’s main purpose is to help organize the world through the pursuit of faith and lead us into true decentralization.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHIELD to VND
₫--
|1 SHIELD to AUD
A$--
|1 SHIELD to GBP
￡--
|1 SHIELD to EUR
€--
|1 SHIELD to USD
$--
|1 SHIELD to MYR
RM--
|1 SHIELD to TRY
₺--
|1 SHIELD to JPY
¥--
|1 SHIELD to RUB
₽--
|1 SHIELD to INR
₹--
|1 SHIELD to IDR
Rp--
|1 SHIELD to KRW
₩--
|1 SHIELD to PHP
₱--
|1 SHIELD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SHIELD to BRL
R$--
|1 SHIELD to CAD
C$--
|1 SHIELD to BDT
৳--
|1 SHIELD to NGN
₦--
|1 SHIELD to UAH
₴--
|1 SHIELD to VES
Bs--
|1 SHIELD to PKR
Rs--
|1 SHIELD to KZT
₸--
|1 SHIELD to THB
฿--
|1 SHIELD to TWD
NT$--
|1 SHIELD to AED
د.إ--
|1 SHIELD to CHF
Fr--
|1 SHIELD to HKD
HK$--
|1 SHIELD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SHIELD to MXN
$--