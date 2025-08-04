Deri Protocol Price (DERI)
Deri Protocol (DERI) is currently trading at 0.00554572 USD with a market cap of $ 727.55K USD. DERI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Deri Protocol to USD was $ +0.0012999.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deri Protocol to USD was $ +0.0073890258.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deri Protocol to USD was $ +0.0009684219.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deri Protocol to USD was $ +0.0019531929469137148.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0012999
|+30.62%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0073890258
|+133.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009684219
|+17.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0019531929469137148
|+54.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Deri Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
+30.62%
-22.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. With Deri protocol, risk exposures are tokenized as NFTs so that they can be imported into other DeFi projects for their own financial purposes. Having provided an effective on-chain mechanism to exchange and hold risks, Deri protocol has minted one of the most important blocks of the DeFi infrastructure.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DERI to VND
₫145.9356218
|1 DERI to AUD
A$0.0085404088
|1 DERI to GBP
￡0.00415929
|1 DERI to EUR
€0.0047693192
|1 DERI to USD
$0.00554572
|1 DERI to MYR
RM0.0234583956
|1 DERI to TRY
₺0.2255998896
|1 DERI to JPY
¥0.81522084
|1 DERI to ARS
ARS$7.494208722
|1 DERI to RUB
₽0.4410511116
|1 DERI to INR
₹0.4834204124
|1 DERI to IDR
Rp90.9134280768
|1 DERI to KRW
₩7.6703962464
|1 DERI to PHP
₱0.3189898144
|1 DERI to EGP
￡E.0.2657509024
|1 DERI to BRL
R$0.0307232888
|1 DERI to CAD
C$0.0075976364
|1 DERI to BDT
৳0.6694793184
|1 DERI to NGN
₦8.389842502
|1 DERI to UAH
₴0.2288718644
|1 DERI to VES
Bs0.68212356
|1 DERI to CLP
$5.3793484
|1 DERI to PKR
Rs1.5538552868
|1 DERI to KZT
₸2.971951348
|1 DERI to THB
฿0.1800140712
|1 DERI to TWD
NT$0.1654842848
|1 DERI to AED
د.إ0.0203527924
|1 DERI to CHF
Fr0.004436576
|1 DERI to HKD
HK$0.0434784448
|1 DERI to MAD
.د.م0.0501333088
|1 DERI to MXN
$0.1044259076
|1 DERI to PLN
zł0.0204082496
|1 DERI to RON
лв0.0242902536
|1 DERI to SEK
kr0.053516198
|1 DERI to BGN
лв0.0093168096
|1 DERI to HUF
Ft1.9063967072
|1 DERI to CZK
Kč0.1176247212
|1 DERI to KWD
د.ك0.00168035316
|1 DERI to ILS
₪0.0189109052