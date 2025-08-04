DESK Price (DESK)
DESK (DESK) is currently trading at 0.00125331 USD with a market cap of $ 1.17M USD. DESK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DESK to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of DESK to USD was $ -0.000237980016190984.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DESK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DESK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DESK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000237980016190984
|-15.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DESK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.52%
-15.95%
-48.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DESK is a next-generation DeFi perpetual trading infrastructure designed for both human traders and AI agents. The protocol combines two trading systems: a Pool-based model (evolved from the HMX platform) and a new Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) engine. DESK enables cross-margin trading, embedded money markets, real-time oracle feeds (via Pyth, Stork, RedStone), and modular integration with AI trading agents. Its architecture focuses on scalability, capital efficiency, and developer extensibility—making DESK a core building block for the future of onchain perps.
Understanding the tokenomics of DESK (DESK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
|1 DESK to VND
₫32.98085265
|1 DESK to AUD
A$0.0019300974
|1 DESK to GBP
￡0.0009399825
|1 DESK to EUR
€0.0010778466
|1 DESK to USD
$0.00125331
|1 DESK to MYR
RM0.0053015013
|1 DESK to TRY
₺0.0509846508
|1 DESK to JPY
¥0.18423657
|1 DESK to ARS
ARS$1.6936604685
|1 DESK to RUB
₽0.0996757443
|1 DESK to INR
₹0.1092510327
|1 DESK to IDR
Rp20.5460622864
|1 DESK to KRW
₩1.7334781272
|1 DESK to PHP
₱0.0720903912
|1 DESK to EGP
￡E.0.0600586152
|1 DESK to BRL
R$0.0069433374
|1 DESK to CAD
C$0.0017170347
|1 DESK to BDT
৳0.1512995832
|1 DESK to NGN
₦1.8960700335
|1 DESK to UAH
₴0.0517241037
|1 DESK to VES
Bs0.15415713
|1 DESK to CLP
$1.2157107
|1 DESK to PKR
Rs0.3511649289
|1 DESK to KZT
₸0.671648829
|1 DESK to THB
฿0.0406824426
|1 DESK to TWD
NT$0.0373987704
|1 DESK to AED
د.إ0.0045996477
|1 DESK to CHF
Fr0.001002648
|1 DESK to HKD
HK$0.0098259504
|1 DESK to MAD
.د.م0.0113299224
|1 DESK to MXN
$0.0235998273
|1 DESK to PLN
zł0.0046121808
|1 DESK to RON
лв0.0054894978
|1 DESK to SEK
kr0.0120944415
|1 DESK to BGN
лв0.0021055608
|1 DESK to HUF
Ft0.4308378456
|1 DESK to CZK
Kč0.0265827051
|1 DESK to KWD
د.ك0.00037975293
|1 DESK to ILS
₪0.0042737871