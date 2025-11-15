DEW is the native utility token of the MoonEx ecosystem, designed to empower users and align incentives across trading, governance, and rewards. The token serves as the backbone of MoonEx by enabling governance participation (DewDAO), staking, liquidity incentives, and community rewards. DEW holders gain access to reduced costs, exclusive features, early token listings, and platform decision-making rights. Beyond utility within MoonEx, DEW aims to evolve into a widely adopted digital asset that represents community ownership, governance power, and a stake in the future of decentralized finance.