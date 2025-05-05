Digital Fitness Price (DEFIT)
The live price of Digital Fitness (DEFIT) today is 0.052768 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.63M USD. DEFIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Digital Fitness Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Digital Fitness price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.87M USD
During today, the price change of Digital Fitness to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Digital Fitness to USD was $ +0.0037456467.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Digital Fitness to USD was $ -0.0006169845.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Digital Fitness to USD was $ -0.01947126290117294.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037456467
|+7.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006169845
|-1.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01947126290117294
|-26.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Digital Fitness: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.04%
+0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swim. Bike. Run. Earn $DEFIT. The leading #web3 lifestyle brand | Bringing the World of Sports onto the Blockchain | Built on Ethereum, Powered by Polygon
