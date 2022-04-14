DinoSwap (DINO) Information

DinoSwap, launching on Polygon, is a cross-chain infrastructure platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. The purpose of the DINO token is to facilitate and promote cross chain DeFi liquidity.

DINO tokens are a reward for liquidity providers in available farms. DINO itself can be staked/burned in pools to earn different tokens as rewards.