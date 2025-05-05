Divergence Protocol Price (DIVER)
The live price of Divergence Protocol (DIVER) today is 0.00556069 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.66M USD. DIVER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Divergence Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Divergence Protocol price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 660.00M USD
During today, the price change of Divergence Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Divergence Protocol to USD was $ -0.0003953333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Divergence Protocol to USD was $ -0.0010692945.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Divergence Protocol to USD was $ -0.002887237891610352.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003953333
|-7.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010692945
|-19.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002887237891610352
|-34.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Divergence Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-0.04%
-0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Divergence is a decentralized platform for hedging, trading DeFi-native asset volatility, with its flagship product being an AMM-based marketplace trading synthetic binary options.
