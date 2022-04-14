ExchangeDEX+
The live Diversified USD price today is 1.001 USD.DFIUSD market cap is 186,138 USD. Track real-time DFIUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DFIUSD

DFIUSD Price Info

What is DFIUSD

DFIUSD Whitepaper

DFIUSD Official Website

DFIUSD Tokenomics

DFIUSD Price Forecast

Diversified USD Price (DFIUSD)

1 DFIUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.001
$1.001
0.00%1D
Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Live Price Chart
Diversified USD Price Today

The live Diversified USD (DFIUSD) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFIUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per DFIUSD.

Diversified USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 186,138, with a circulating supply of 185.99K DFIUSD. During the last 24 hours, DFIUSD traded between $ 1.0 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.048, while the all-time low was $ 0.977255.

In short-term performance, DFIUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Market Information

$ 186.14K
--
$ 186.14K
185.99K
185,992.67578125
The current Market Cap of Diversified USD is $ 186.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DFIUSD is 185.99K, with a total supply of 185992.67578125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 186.14K.

Diversified USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.0
24H Low
$ 1.001
24H High

$ 1.0
$ 1.001
$ 1.048
$ 0.977255
--

+0.00%

+0.06%

+0.06%

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Diversified USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Diversified USD to USD was $ -0.0004189185.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Diversified USD to USD was $ -0.0011176165.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Diversified USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.00%
30 Days$ -0.0004189185-0.04%
60 Days$ -0.0011176165-0.11%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Diversified USD

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DFIUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Diversified USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Diversified USD will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for DFIUSD price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Diversified USD Price Prediction.

What is Diversified USD (DFIUSD)

DiversiFi is The Stablecoin Diversification Protocol, engineered to strengthen collateral stability across decentralized finance. The project addresses a key problem in DeFi, single-asset stablecoins create high volatility and depeg risks, threatening protocol reserves and leveraged positions. A single depeg event can cause cascading liquidations and erode user trust. DiversiFi’s solution is DFiUSD, a fully collateralized, multi-stablecoin asset that aggregates and dynamically rebalances reserves across leading stablecoins to ensure full collateralization, dampen depeg severity by 70–90%, and enhance overall liquidity and reliability. Through this architecture, DiversiFi reinforces long-term confidence and stability across the DeFi ecosystem

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Diversified USD

What is the live trading price of Diversified USD today?

The current trading price of Diversified USD stands at ₹89.96699109842444000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for DFIUSD?

DFIUSD recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Diversified USD?

In the last 24 hours, Diversified USD has seen a price movement of 0.00%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Diversified USD traded in today?

Within the past day, Diversified USD fluctuated between ₹89.877113984440000 and ₹89.96699109842444000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Diversified USD

How much will 1 Diversified USD be worth in 2030?
If Diversified USD were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Diversified USD prices and expected ROI.
Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Diversified USD

$0.00000
$5.7598
$2.517
$120.81
$0.03101
$5.7598
$0.0000000000000000002346
$2.517
$0.0000000000000001973
$0.00001132
