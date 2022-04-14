Diversified USD Price Today

The live Diversified USD (DFIUSD) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFIUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per DFIUSD.

Diversified USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 186,138, with a circulating supply of 185.99K DFIUSD. During the last 24 hours, DFIUSD traded between $ 1.0 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.048, while the all-time low was $ 0.977255.

In short-term performance, DFIUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.14K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 186.14K Circulation Supply 185.99K Total Supply 185,992.67578125

