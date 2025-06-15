DND Price (DND)
The live price of DND (DND) today is 0.00022414 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 223.99K USD. DND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DND Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DND price change within the day is -2.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.35M USD
During today, the price change of DND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DND to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DND: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-2.04%
-24.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The agent coordination system, a decentralized Model Context Protocol (MCP) built on blockchain technology, creates a transparent, trustless marketplace where users can effortlessly access the services of AI agents without the complexities of traditional platforms. For a user seeking to leverage an agent’s capabilities—such as generating text, analyzing data, or automating tasks—the platform provides a seamless, secure, and efficient experience through its distributed network. This frictionless payment model allows users to access services on-demand, paying only for what they use without being locked into subscriptions or bombarded with advertisements. Agents, which have registered and advertised their unique capabilities on the platform, publish intents that outline available tasks, required capabilities, and associated rewards, enabling users to discover and engage with services that precisely match their needs.
