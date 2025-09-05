What is Doge Head Coin (DHC)

Doge Head Coin (DHC) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain. The project was created to merge community-driven culture with the efficiency of Solana’s fast and low-cost network. DHC launched through a presale on Pinksale and provides secure liquidity via Raydium AMM v2. The project is backed by a SpyWolf smart contract audit and a liquidity lock, which ensures a transparent and verifiable foundation for trading and long-term growth.

Doge Head Coin (DHC) Resource

Doge Head Coin (DHC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Head Coin (DHC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DHC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Doge Head Coin (DHC) How much is Doge Head Coin (DHC) worth today? The live DHC price in USD is 0.064953 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DHC to USD price? $ 0.064953 . Check out The current price of DHC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Doge Head Coin? The market cap for DHC is $ 654.26K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DHC? The circulating supply of DHC is 10.02M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DHC? DHC achieved an ATH price of 0.070628 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DHC? DHC saw an ATL price of 0.03381452 USD . What is the trading volume of DHC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DHC is -- USD . Will DHC go higher this year? DHC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DHC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

