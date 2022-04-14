Doge KaKi (KAKI) Tokenomics
Doge KaKi (KAKI) Information
Doge KaKi is a community-driven and fully decentralized crypto token that has taken the meme world by storm. It is the perfect coin for those who want to invest in cryptocurrency and save dogs in need at the same time. With a fast-growing user base, Doge KaKi is quickly becoming the most valuable MEMECOIN in the Hong Kong sector.
Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Doge KaKi is hyper-deflationary, meaning that every transaction results in the burning of a certain percentage of coins. This process ensures that the value of Doge KaKi increases over time, making it an ideal investment for long-term holders. Furthermore, Doge KaKi is built on the Binance smart chain, making its blocks 10 times faster than ordinary coins, making transactions fast and efficient.
Doge KaKi also has a built-in smart bet system that rewards users with additional coins for every transaction they make. This incentive system encourages more people to hold onto their Doge KaKi coins, making the token even more valuable. With no transaction tax and no locker or tea access, Doge KaKi is the most convenient and cost-effective MEMECOIN available.
Doge KaKi (KAKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doge KaKi (KAKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Doge KaKi (KAKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Doge KaKi (KAKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KAKI's tokenomics, explore KAKI token's live price!
KAKI Price Prediction
Want to know where KAKI might be heading? Our KAKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.