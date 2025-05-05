Doge KaKi Price (KAKI)
The live price of Doge KaKi (KAKI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KAKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Doge KaKi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.41 USD
- Doge KaKi price change within the day is +0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Doge KaKi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doge KaKi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doge KaKi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doge KaKi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Doge KaKi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.51%
+0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Doge KaKi is a community-driven and fully decentralized crypto token that has taken the meme world by storm. It is the perfect coin for those who want to invest in cryptocurrency and save dogs in need at the same time. With a fast-growing user base, Doge KaKi is quickly becoming the most valuable MEMECOIN in the Hong Kong sector. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Doge KaKi is hyper-deflationary, meaning that every transaction results in the burning of a certain percentage of coins. This process ensures that the value of Doge KaKi increases over time, making it an ideal investment for long-term holders. Furthermore, Doge KaKi is built on the Binance smart chain, making its blocks 10 times faster than ordinary coins, making transactions fast and efficient. Doge KaKi also has a built-in smart bet system that rewards users with additional coins for every transaction they make. This incentive system encourages more people to hold onto their Doge KaKi coins, making the token even more valuable. With no transaction tax and no locker or tea access, Doge KaKi is the most convenient and cost-effective MEMECOIN available.
