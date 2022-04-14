Doge2 (CAESAR) Tokenomics
WHAT IS DOGE2?
Doge 2 ($CAESER) is a fast, community-driven token on Solana, combining meme culture with financial innovation. With low fees, quick transfers, and a strong community, $CAESER is here to bring the playful energy of internet memes to the crypto space.
ABOUT DOGE2
$CAESER, or Doge 2, is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain inspired by Caesar, the Shiba Inu whose viral 2020 photo earned him the title "Doge2." Now, Doge 2 has become a unique cryptocurrency, embodying the spirit of fun and community that memecoins represent.
Joining Doge 2 on Solana is easy! Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just love internet culture, $CAESER offers an exciting way to be part of a community driven by humor, nostalgia, and the power of blockchain.
Doge2 (CAESAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Doge2 (CAESAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAESAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAESAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CAESAR Price Prediction
Want to know where CAESAR might be heading? Our CAESAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.