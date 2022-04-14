Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) Tokenomics
In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, Dogecoin20 emerges as a distinctive and innovative token, drawing inspiration from the beloved Shiba Inu themed meme coin universe while introducing a groundbreaking dimension of on-chain staking. Guided by the ethos of "Do Only Good Everyday," Dogecoin20 proudly extends the legacy of the Doge family by not only embracing its philanthropic spirit but also revolutionizing the concept of passive rewards within crypto.
Dogecoin20 encapsulates the vibrant essence of meme coins that have captured the imagination of the crypto community. With its roots intertwined with the iconic godfather Dogecoin, which transcended internet culture, Dogecoin20 pays homage to this legacy while venturing into uncharted territory. By combining the allure of memes with the power of on-chain staking, Dogecoin20 carves a unique path that appeals to both enthusiasts and investors seeking novel avenues for growth.
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogecoin20 (DOGE20), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGE20 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGE20 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
