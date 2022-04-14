DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Information

DOGMOM is a wholesome meme project built on the Solana blockchain. At first glance, it’s all smiles — a loving mother Shiba Inu cooking meals, pushing swings, and raising her pups with care and devotion. But this isn’t just another feel-good meme. DOGMOM is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and quiet power of maternal love. Behind every gentle smile is a protector, a teacher, a provider — the backbone of the pack. In a sea of chaos and degeneracy, DOGMOM stands tall as a symbol of warmth and stability. It’s not just about memes; it’s about building a cozy, loyal, and fiercely united community. Much love. Very mom. So care. This is DOGMOM — a reminder that in the wild world of Web3, sometimes the softest touch leaves the deepest impact.