Domi (DOMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00509718 24H High $ 0.00532084 All Time High $ 0.407925 Lowest Price $ 0.00279227 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -1.41% Price Change (7D) -23.80%

Domi (DOMI) real-time price is $0.0051344. Over the past 24 hours, DOMI traded between a low of $ 0.00509718 and a high of $ 0.00532084, showing active market volatility. DOMI's all-time high price is $ 0.407925, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00279227.

In terms of short-term performance, DOMI has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -1.41% over 24 hours, and -23.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Domi (DOMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.36M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.13M Circulation Supply 460.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Domi is $ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOMI is 460.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.13M.