Domi (DOMI) real-time price is $0.0051344. Over the past 24 hours, DOMI traded between a low of $ 0.00509718 and a high of $ 0.00532084, showing active market volatility. DOMI's all-time high price is $ 0.407925, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00279227.
In terms of short-term performance, DOMI has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -1.41% over 24 hours, and -23.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Domi is $ 2.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOMI is 460.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.13M.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010491822
|+20.43%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006281779
|+12.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0011603264911876026
|+29.20%
Domi Online is a play to earn 3D Blockchain MMORPG underpinned by NFTs.
We have assembled a team of some of the best in the business with our lead developer coming from the worlds biggest free MMORPG ""Runescape"", blockchain experts from ChainGuardians (true pioneers of utilizing NFT to play to earn), and sound and SFX by PelleK (League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Path of Exile, PolkaPets and more).
Developing the game in the shadows for months before opening socials or sharing the news about Domi to the world, so we're starting this journey with our community with a fully completed game design, fully assembled team and a working, beautiful and functional game.
