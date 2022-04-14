Domi (DOMI) Tokenomics
Domi Online is a play to earn 3D Blockchain MMORPG underpinned by NFTs.
We have assembled a team of some of the best in the business with our lead developer coming from the worlds biggest free MMORPG ""Runescape"", blockchain experts from ChainGuardians (true pioneers of utilizing NFT to play to earn), and sound and SFX by PelleK (League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Path of Exile, PolkaPets and more).
Developing the game in the shadows for months before opening socials or sharing the news about Domi to the world, so we're starting this journey with our community with a fully completed game design, fully assembled team and a working, beautiful and functional game.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Domi (DOMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Domi (DOMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
