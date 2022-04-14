Domi Online is a play to earn 3D Blockchain MMORPG underpinned by NFTs.

We have assembled a team of some of the best in the business with our lead developer coming from the worlds biggest free MMORPG ""Runescape"", blockchain experts from ChainGuardians (true pioneers of utilizing NFT to play to earn), and sound and SFX by PelleK (League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Path of Exile, PolkaPets and more).

Developing the game in the shadows for months before opening socials or sharing the news about Domi to the world, so we're starting this journey with our community with a fully completed game design, fully assembled team and a working, beautiful and functional game.