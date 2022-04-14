DoubleZero Staked SOL Price Today

The live DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) price today is $ 128.47, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current DZSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 128.47 per DZSOL.

DoubleZero Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,558,849, with a circulating supply of 54.24K DZSOL. During the last 24 hours, DZSOL traded between $ 127.34 (low) and $ 131.98 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 240.78, while the all-time low was $ 75.91.

In short-term performance, DZSOL moved +0.16% in the last hour and +1.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.56M$ 10.56M $ 10.56M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.84B$ 1.84B $ 1.84B Circulation Supply 54.24K 54.24K 54.24K Total Supply 12,845,516.11869506 12,845,516.11869506 12,845,516.11869506

