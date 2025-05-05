Draggin Karma Points Price (DKP)
The live price of Draggin Karma Points (DKP) today is 0.00146669 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.78M USD. DKP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Draggin Karma Points Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Draggin Karma Points price change within the day is -0.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.99B USD
During today, the price change of Draggin Karma Points to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Draggin Karma Points to USD was $ -0.0001354392.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Draggin Karma Points to USD was $ +0.0000609727.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Draggin Karma Points to USD was $ -0.0001050481132387314.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001354392
|-9.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000609727
|+4.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001050481132387314
|-6.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Draggin Karma Points: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.52%
-0.60%
-8.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking. Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe. Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem. Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form. Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP. The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.
