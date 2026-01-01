DRAGON Price (DRAGON)
The live DRAGON (DRAGON) price today is $ 0.00963214, with a 80.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRAGON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00963214 per DRAGON.
DRAGON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,271,940, with a circulating supply of 443.22M DRAGON. During the last 24 hours, DRAGON traded between $ 0.00499026 (low) and $ 0.01078621 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01078621, while the all-time low was $ 0.00284965.
In short-term performance, DRAGON moved -3.11% in the last hour and +40.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of DRAGON is $ 4.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRAGON is 443.22M, with a total supply of 694002804.2785704. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.69M.
During today, the price change of DRAGON to USD was $ +0.00429282.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DRAGON to USD was $ +0.0111586097.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DRAGON to USD was $ +0.0202663230.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DRAGON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00429282
|+80.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0111586097
|+115.85%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0202663230
|+210.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of DRAGON could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
DragonVerse is the first-ever IP RWA on BNB Chain, the ever-expanding onchain universe of the world's most enduring legendary IP Dragon Ball, with royalty share and continuous IP portfolio growth powered by $DRAGON.
Become a co-owner of your favorite IP and childhood memory, enjoy daily yielding from Real-World Creative Assets.
DragonVerse brings real-world IP rights and royalties into the Internet Capital Markets, making them accessible to everyone — opportunities that retail investors had no access to because of high entry barriers, opaque licensing structures, and the absence of fractional ownership in traditional markets. DragonVerse enables retail investors to access legendary IPs, giving them a direct way to become co-owners of the iconic works they love, providing a true sense of belonging and cultural identity.
Welcome to the “Culture x Utility” era on BNB Chain. DragonVerse is bringing cultural value and intellectual property value to BNB CHAIN, as the pioneer of the “Anime IP x Web3” breakthrough led by Japan’s mainstream anime industry.
What is the live price of DRAGON?
DRAGON is trading at ₹0.8698514807544397374000, showing a price movement of 80.40% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is DRAGON today?
The price volatility of DRAGON within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for DRAGON?
The token fluctuated between ₹0.4506563495079650466000 (low) and ₹0.9740722975609101861000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has DRAGON generated?
In the last 24 hours, DRAGON accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₹0.9740722975609101861000, and the all-time low is ₹0.2573438791516619565000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for DRAGON?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does DRAGON compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens?
Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, DRAGON shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
