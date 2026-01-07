DragonVerse is the first-ever IP RWA on BNB Chain, the ever-expanding onchain universe of the world's most enduring legendary IP Dragon Ball, with royalty share and continuous IP portfolio growth powered by $DRAGON.

Become a co-owner of your favorite IP and childhood memory, enjoy daily yielding from Real-World Creative Assets.

DragonVerse brings real-world IP rights and royalties into the Internet Capital Markets, making them accessible to everyone — opportunities that retail investors had no access to because of high entry barriers, opaque licensing structures, and the absence of fractional ownership in traditional markets. DragonVerse enables retail investors to access legendary IPs, giving them a direct way to become co-owners of the iconic works they love, providing a true sense of belonging and cultural identity.

Welcome to the “Culture x Utility” era on BNB Chain. DragonVerse is bringing cultural value and intellectual property value to BNB CHAIN, as the pioneer of the “Anime IP x Web3” breakthrough led by Japan’s mainstream anime industry.