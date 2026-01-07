DRAGON (DRAGON) Tokenomics

DRAGON (DRAGON) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DRAGON (DRAGON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DRAGON (DRAGON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRAGON (DRAGON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 3.07M
Total Supply:
$ 694.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 443.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.80M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00808549
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00284965
Current Price:
$ 0.00694476
DRAGON (DRAGON) Information

DragonVerse is the first-ever IP RWA on BNB Chain, the ever-expanding onchain universe of the world's most enduring legendary IP Dragon Ball, with royalty share and continuous IP portfolio growth powered by $DRAGON.

Become a co-owner of your favorite IP and childhood memory, enjoy daily yielding from Real-World Creative Assets.

DragonVerse brings real-world IP rights and royalties into the Internet Capital Markets, making them accessible to everyone — opportunities that retail investors had no access to because of high entry barriers, opaque licensing structures, and the absence of fractional ownership in traditional markets. DragonVerse enables retail investors to access legendary IPs, giving them a direct way to become co-owners of the iconic works they love, providing a true sense of belonging and cultural identity.

Welcome to the “Culture x Utility” era on BNB Chain. DragonVerse is bringing cultural value and intellectual property value to BNB CHAIN, as the pioneer of the “Anime IP x Web3” breakthrough led by Japan’s mainstream anime industry.

Whitepaper:
https://starfall-chronicles.gitbook.io/dragonverse-docs

DRAGON (DRAGON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DRAGON (DRAGON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DRAGON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DRAGON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DRAGON's tokenomics, explore DRAGON token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

