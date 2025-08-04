What is Dvision Network (DVI)

Dvision Network is essentially a blockchain-based VR content ecosystem, which also powers the NFT marketplace within virtual reality. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very center of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. In fact, to be more precise, Dvision has 3 important platform pillars, which can be explained briefly as an NFT marketplace (VR-Market), where you can also create and trade unique items; Tailored Virtual Reality (VR-Space), where you can customize and acquire the virtual space; Collection of VR-Spaces (VR-City), it’s a public VR world, where you can enjoy the metaverse with other users.

Dvision Network (DVI) Resource Official Website

Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics

