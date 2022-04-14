EACCToken (EACC) Information

As future online commerce becomes more and more dominated by autonomous agents, EACC has the potential to become the largest marketplace in the world. Autonomous agents will not be able or willing to trade on marketplaces that can be controlled or shut down by third parties. They will only be willing to trade with humans and other agents if they have guaranteed unstoppable escrow services and a marketplace where they cannot be frozen out of a trade with their funds confiscated. EACC is the world’s first and only totally decentralized and unstoppable marketplace, powered by Unicrow, the only decentralized and unstoppable on chain escrow service. EACC token holders earn 100% of all fees generated by the marketplace and will have the power to set those fees according to market conditions.