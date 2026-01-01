ExchangeDEX+
The live earnAUSD price today is 1.003 USD.EARNAUSD market cap is 78,363,423 USD. Track real-time EARNAUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live earnAUSD price today is 1.003 USD.EARNAUSD market cap is 78,363,423 USD. Track real-time EARNAUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

earnAUSD Price (EARNAUSD)

1 EARNAUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.003
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:24:03 (UTC+8)

earnAUSD Price Today

The live earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) price today is $ 1.003, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current EARNAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.003 per EARNAUSD.

earnAUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,363,423, with a circulating supply of 78.13M EARNAUSD. During the last 24 hours, EARNAUSD traded between $ 0.994622 (low) and $ 1.004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.077, while the all-time low was $ 0.994622.

In short-term performance, EARNAUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Market Information

$ 78.36M
--
$ 78.36M
78.13M
78,133,736.209288
The current Market Cap of earnAUSD is $ 78.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EARNAUSD is 78.13M, with a total supply of 78133736.209288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.36M.

earnAUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.994622
24H Low
$ 1.004
24H High

$ 0.994622
$ 1.004
$ 1.077
$ 0.994622
+0.00%

-0.01%

-0.01%

-0.01%

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of earnAUSD to USD was $ -0.000169150920674.
In the past 30 days, the price change of earnAUSD to USD was $ +0.0026594545.
In the past 60 days, the price change of earnAUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of earnAUSD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000169150920674-0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0026594545+0.27%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for earnAUSD

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EARNAUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of earnAUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price earnAUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EARNAUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking earnAUSD Price Prediction.

What is earnAUSD (EARNAUSD)

earnAUSD is the primary yield token for AUSD, systematically allocating across lending, basis trade and DeFi opportunities. By accepting deposits through a vault, earnAUSD is the simplest way to earn optimized risk-adjusted yield on your stables. earnAUSD is built using Upshift vault infrastructure.

earnAUSD begins by accepting AUSD deposits on Monad, and will expand to other chains for further composability and yield opportunities.

earnAUSD begins by accepting AUSD deposits on Monad, and will expand to other chains for further composability and yield opportunities.

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Resource

Official Website

About earnAUSD

What is the current price of earnAUSD?

earnAUSD is priced at ₹90.5723450195925000, shifting -0.01% today.

How fast is the EARNAUSD community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect earnAUSD's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Yield-Bearing,Monad Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is EARNAUSD's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does EARNAUSD compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹97.2546516312075000 and ATL is ₹89.8157995494288450000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 78133736.209288 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About earnAUSD

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about earnAUSD

Disclaimer

