earnAUSD Price Today

The live earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) price today is $ 1.003, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current EARNAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.003 per EARNAUSD.

earnAUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,363,423, with a circulating supply of 78.13M EARNAUSD. During the last 24 hours, EARNAUSD traded between $ 0.994622 (low) and $ 1.004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.077, while the all-time low was $ 0.994622.

In short-term performance, EARNAUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.36M$ 78.36M $ 78.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.36M$ 78.36M $ 78.36M Circulation Supply 78.13M 78.13M 78.13M Total Supply 78,133,736.209288 78,133,736.209288 78,133,736.209288

The current Market Cap of earnAUSD is $ 78.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EARNAUSD is 78.13M, with a total supply of 78133736.209288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.36M.