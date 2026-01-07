The Origin Etherfi ARM is a vault that purchases Etherfi's eETH when it goes below its ETH peg and puts it through Etherfi's redeem queue to earn an arbitrage profit. The ETH is then recycled back to purchase more eETH. If purchasing eETH below peg is not possible, the vault lends the ETH to a lending market to earn a baseline yield. The ARM helps keep the eETH LST pegged to ETH while also earning a yield for liquidity providers. Developed by the team at Origin Protocol.