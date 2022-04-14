ElevateFi Price Today

The live ElevateFi (EFI) price today is $ 17.05, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current EFI to USD conversion rate is $ 17.05 per EFI.

ElevateFi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 818,223, with a circulating supply of 47.99K EFI. During the last 24 hours, EFI traded between $ 16.92 (low) and $ 17.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.31, while the all-time low was $ 16.72.

In short-term performance, EFI moved +0.06% in the last hour and -2.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ElevateFi (EFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 818.22K$ 818.22K $ 818.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 818.84K$ 818.84K $ 818.84K Circulation Supply 47.99K 47.99K 47.99K Total Supply 48,033.64824792657 48,033.64824792657 48,033.64824792657

