Elysyn AI presents itself as an all-encompassing artificially intelligent system carefully developed to transform the way participants in the Ethereum cryptocurrency market including traders and token initiatives approach decision-making, trade execution and liquidity oversight. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning technology, Elysyn AI consolidates an advanced array of smart functionalities within a unified fluid and user-friendly environment. This design enables individuals to seize lucrative market movements as they happen even if they lack specialized quantitative skills.
Understanding the tokenomics of Elysyn Ai (ELYSYN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELYSYN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELYSYN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
