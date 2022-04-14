Discover key insights into Encryptum (ENCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Encryptum (ENCT) Information

Encryptum is an advanced decentralized storage protocol built to address the specific needs of the modern AI ecosystem. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems, Encryptum ensures that data is not only decentralized but also encrypted at all stages of storage and retrieval. The protocol combines three key elements:

Decentralization: Files are distributed across a peer-to-peer network rather than stored on centralized servers.

Encryption: All data is encrypted end-to-end using state-of-the-art cryptographic methods, ensuring that only authorized users can access it.

Blockchain Technology: Encryptum leverages blockchain to provide immutability, transparency, and traceability for all data stored in the system.

By using these technologies, Encryptum empowers AI systems to store, access, and share data securely while maintaining privacy and control.