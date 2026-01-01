Enosys Loans CDP Price (CDP)
The live Enosys Loans CDP (CDP) price today is $ 0.98236, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.98236 per CDP.
Enosys Loans CDP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,261,465, with a circulating supply of 5.36M CDP. During the last 24 hours, CDP traded between $ 0.965447 (low) and $ 0.985475 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.031, while the all-time low was $ 0.965447.
In short-term performance, CDP moved +0.04% in the last hour and -0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Enosys Loans CDP is $ 5.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CDP is 5.36M, with a total supply of 5345685.90463773. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.26M.
During today, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ +0.00744406.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Enosys Loans CDP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00744406
|+0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Enosys Loans CDP could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Enosys Loans is a friendly fork of Liquity v2, enabling users to create collateralised debt positions on the Flare Network.
Initially supporting FXRP and wFLR as collateral - but with plans to expand support to include staked XRP (stXRP from Firelight ), FBTC (Bitcoin bridged to Flare), and other assets - Enosys Loans is poised to unlock unprecedented utility for major cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin in decentralized finance. By harnessing Flare’s advanced infrastructure, including the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing, Enosys Loans is set to redefine how non-smart contract assets participate in DeFi.
Unlocking DeFi for XRP
For the first time, XRP holders can use their assets as collateral in a CDP to mint a new stablecoin, enabling participation in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield generation while still maintaining exposure to the underlying FXRP. This is a transformative step for XRP, which, due to the XRP Ledger’s lack of native smart contract functionality, has historically been excluded from the broader DeFi ecosystem. The planned inclusion of FBTC will further extend this capability to Bitcoin, unlocking the potential of two of the most valuable cryptocurrencies-representing trillions in market capitalization-for DeFi use cases.
A Friendly Fork of Liquity V2: Proven and Enhanced
Enosys Loans builds on the robust foundation of Liquity V2, a leading CDP protocol on Ethereum known for its efficiency, low fees, and user controlled interest rates. By forking Liquity V2, Enosys inherits its battle-tested mechanics while tailoring the protocol to Flare’s unique capabilities. This friendly fork enhances Liquity’s model by integrating Flare’s decentralized infrastructure, ensuring Enosys Loans is optimized for scalability, security, and interoperability.
Flare FTSO: Decentralized and Reliable Price Feeds
A cornerstone of Enosys Loans is its use of the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for decentralized collateral pricing. Unlike traditional oracles that may rely on centralized data sources, FTSO aggregates price feeds from independent signal providers, delivering highly accurate and tamper-resistant data for assets like FXRP and FBTC.
This ensures that Enosys Loans maintains precise collateral-to-debt ratios, protecting users from volatility and enabling trustless, secure borrowing. With the FTSO’s ability to scale to thousands of data feeds (as seen with FTSO V2), Enosys Loans is future-proofed for supporting an expanding range of collateral types.
Delegation Rewards and FlareDrops
In keeping with the Enosys ethos, all wFLR that is used as collateral will be delegated on the owners behalf. This wFLR will receive delegation rewards and FlareDrops which will be claimable by the owner when distributed by the Flare systems.
Expanding Collateral Options
Enosys Loans will initially support FXRP and wFLR as collateral, enabling XRP holders to mint a stablecoin for use in Flare’s DeFi ecosystem. However, the protocol’s roadmap includes support for stXRP, FBTC, and other F-Assets, creating a versatile platform that caters to diverse user needs.
This expansion will position Enosys Loans as a multi-asset CDP, allowing users to leverage a variety of high-value cryptocurrencies while maintaining the protocol’s decentralized and trustless ethos.
What is the live price of Enosys Loans CDP?
The current valuation sits at ₹88.708523283596100000, showing a price movement of 0.76% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect CDP?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Enosys Loans CDP's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₹475117869.6794718375000, Enosys Loans CDP stands at rank #2137, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
CDP recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is CDP today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₹87.1812550170792825000 and ₹88.9898122713688125000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Enosys Loans CDP?
Factors include circulating supply (5360729.7933113 tokens), adoption trends within Stablecoins,Flare Network Ecosystem,Crypto-backed Stablecoin, and overall traction of the -- network.
