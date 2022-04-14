EONIC (EONIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EONIC (EONIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EONIC (EONIC) Information UNLOCK THE FUTURE OF FINANCE WITH EONIC EONIC is RWA (Real World Asset) tied to a next-gen cryptocurrency powering a decentralized future. Built on Solana for speed, security, and scalability, EONIC fuels real-world utility, seamless Web integration, and community-driven growth. Join the evolution of digital finance where innovation meets lasting impact, and we're empowering people globally. Tap into a seamless and secure ecosystem designed for both beginners and seasoned traders of all experience levels. Navigate the dynamic world of crypto with your "Big Bro Nico" Aka. E-Nico, an advanced Al super intelligence trained to help you become the very best version of you. Official Website: https://www.eonic.pro/ Buy EONIC Now!

EONIC (EONIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EONIC (EONIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.53K $ 98.53K $ 98.53K Total Supply: $ 963.15M $ 963.15M $ 963.15M Circulating Supply: $ 963.15M $ 963.15M $ 963.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 98.53K $ 98.53K $ 98.53K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001023 $ 0.0001023 $ 0.0001023 Learn more about EONIC (EONIC) price

EONIC (EONIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EONIC (EONIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EONIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EONIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EONIC's tokenomics, explore EONIC token's live price!

