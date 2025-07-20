EONIC Price (EONIC)
EONIC (EONIC) is currently trading at 0.00013004 USD with a market cap of $ 125.24K USD. EONIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EONIC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EONIC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.10%
-2.95%
-10.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNLOCK THE FUTURE OF FINANCE WITH EONIC EONIC is RWA (Real World Asset) tied to a next-gen cryptocurrency powering a decentralized future. Built on Solana for speed, security, and scalability, EONIC fuels real-world utility, seamless Web integration, and community-driven growth. Join the evolution of digital finance where innovation meets lasting impact, and we're empowering people globally. Tap into a seamless and secure ecosystem designed for both beginners and seasoned traders of all experience levels. Navigate the dynamic world of crypto with your "Big Bro Nico" Aka. E-Nico, an advanced Al super intelligence trained to help you become the very best version of you.
|1 EONIC to VND
₫3.4220026
|1 EONIC to AUD
A$0.0001989612
|1 EONIC to GBP
￡0.0000962296
|1 EONIC to EUR
€0.000110534
|1 EONIC to USD
$0.00013004
|1 EONIC to MYR
RM0.0005513696
|1 EONIC to TRY
₺0.0052497148
|1 EONIC to JPY
¥0.01924592
|1 EONIC to RUB
₽0.0102224444
|1 EONIC to INR
₹0.0112016456
|1 EONIC to IDR
Rp2.1318029376
|1 EONIC to KRW
₩0.1808622328
|1 EONIC to PHP
₱0.0074265844
|1 EONIC to EGP
￡E.0.0064265768
|1 EONIC to BRL
R$0.0007256232
|1 EONIC to CAD
C$0.0001781548
|1 EONIC to BDT
৳0.015780354
|1 EONIC to NGN
₦0.1991419556
|1 EONIC to UAH
₴0.0054278696
|1 EONIC to VES
Bs0.01534472
|1 EONIC to CLP
$0.12535856
|1 EONIC to PKR
Rs0.037048396
|1 EONIC to KZT
₸0.0692801104
|1 EONIC to THB
฿0.0042106952
|1 EONIC to TWD
NT$0.0038244764
|1 EONIC to AED
د.إ0.0004772468
|1 EONIC to CHF
Fr0.000104032
|1 EONIC to HKD
HK$0.0010195136
|1 EONIC to MAD
.د.م0.001176862
|1 EONIC to MXN
$0.00243825
|1 EONIC to PLN
zł0.000474646
|1 EONIC to RON
лв0.0005669744
|1 EONIC to SEK
kr0.0012561864
|1 EONIC to BGN
лв0.0002184672
|1 EONIC to HUF
Ft0.0446401312
|1 EONIC to CZK
Kč0.0027555476
|1 EONIC to KWD
د.ك0.0000396622
|1 EONIC to ILS
₪0.000435634