What is EquitEdge (EEG)

EquitEdge’ s vision is to make real estate investment affordable and easily accessible to everyone by providing a global platform operating well within the defined regulatory framework. Built on XDC Network, EquitEdge enables its users to invest in this prospective real estate sector and get key benefits such as competitive risk-adjusted returns, high tangible asset value, and attractive and stable income returns in the form of rent and leasing fees. Although real estate is a safe and stable source of income, it is one of the most illiquid assets and requires more entailing and long transaction processes and significant capital commitments. High transaction costs, land use regulations and other barriers make one’s entry into real estate different from various other asset classes. EquitEdge addresses these inefficiencies and inaccuracies in the real estate industry with the use of blockchain technology. EquitEdge specializes in offering fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets and provides its clients with a competitive edge in the market.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EquitEdge (EEG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

EquitEdge (EEG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EquitEdge (EEG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EEG token's extensive tokenomics now!