ErgOne (ERGONE) Information

ErgOne: A Decentralised Marketing powered by Community All the Ergonauts around the world have often told us that what Ergo really needs is Marketing. And this is with this concern in mind that we have decided to create ErgOne.

Our primary focus is to highlight ERGO in a fully organic way.

It is thus naturally that ErgOne starts as an Ergo Fan Community Token but it also aims to become much more… permitting the community to support any project collectively.

Indeed, the Ergo marketing problematic affects many other projects build with a lot of skills and energy but a lack of money.

Our tool will involve the community into the promotion of this kind of projects.

ErgOne will allow each of you to participate in the (GMS) Great Mass Sharing.

🔹 Let's stop being influenced by global decision leaders 🔹 Become promoter of your own wave of influence 🔹 Lead and build a viral trend around your favorite content 🔹 Support your content creator by being rewarded

It's time to bring the highlight on the projects that really deserve it

ErgOne's mission is to decentralize marketing using its community token and some powerful apps

We hope that the vision we all develop together will contribute to a better Future.