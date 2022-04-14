What is today's price of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA)?

The live price is ₹24.62129611335343136000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 12.18%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ARBLUNA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ARBLUNA is 1024797.246712, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own ERIS Arbitrage LUNA?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ARBLUNA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹25206486.00250612020000, positioning ERIS Arbitrage LUNA at rank #5408 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ARBLUNA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA?

The recent price movement of 12.18% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Derivatives,Terra Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.