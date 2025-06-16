Escoin Price (ELG)
The live price of Escoin (ELG) today is 0.281069 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.78M USD. ELG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Escoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Escoin price change within the day is -0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 184.21M USD
During today, the price change of Escoin to USD was $ -0.0025875915921934.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Escoin to USD was $ +0.0031013434.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Escoin to USD was $ +0.0068032189.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Escoin to USD was $ +0.17152010252682183.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0025875915921934
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0031013434
|+1.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0068032189
|+2.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.17152010252682183
|+156.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Escoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-0.91%
-2.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The purpose of Escoin includes providing clients and law firms establish mutual cooperation in the digital environment in accordance with common interests by eliminating the country’s borders and providing the entire infrastructure they need. In doing so, the aim is to expand the network and thus to provide a more transparent and healthy business model.
