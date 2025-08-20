Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.331432 $ 0.331432 $ 0.331432 24H Low $ 0.358262 $ 0.358262 $ 0.358262 24H High 24H Low $ 0.331432$ 0.331432 $ 0.331432 24H High $ 0.358262$ 0.358262 $ 0.358262 All Time High $ 0.370279$ 0.370279 $ 0.370279 Lowest Price $ 0.288608$ 0.288608 $ 0.288608 Price Change (1H) -1.00% Price Change (1D) -0.89% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) real-time price is $0.332697. Over the past 24 hours, REX33 traded between a low of $ 0.331432 and a high of $ 0.358262, showing active market volatility. REX33's all-time high price is $ 0.370279, while its all-time low price is $ 0.288608.

In terms of short-term performance, REX33 has changed by -1.00% over the past hour, -0.89% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Etherex Liquid Staking Token (REX33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.94M$ 21.94M $ 21.94M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.94M$ 21.94M $ 21.94M Circulation Supply 65.55M 65.55M 65.55M Total Supply 65,553,830.77228408 65,553,830.77228408 65,553,830.77228408

The current Market Cap of Etherex Liquid Staking Token is $ 21.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REX33 is 65.55M, with a total supply of 65553830.77228408. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.94M.