Ethernity Cloud Price (ECLD)
The live price of Ethernity Cloud (ECLD) today is 0.00166404 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 854.65K USD. ECLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethernity Cloud Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ethernity Cloud price change within the day is +11.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 513.52M USD
During today, the price change of Ethernity Cloud to USD was $ +0.00017166.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethernity Cloud to USD was $ +0.0016686517.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethernity Cloud to USD was $ +0.0002313449.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethernity Cloud to USD was $ -0.0005061205509830617.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017166
|+11.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016686517
|+100.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002313449
|+13.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005061205509830617
|-23.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethernity Cloud: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+11.50%
-17.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our mission is to create a decentralized, private and anonymous cloud computing solution that protects all aspects of user data. Ethernity CLOUD's vision about the future of the cloud has three imperative features: encrypted, anonymous, continuous available. Leveraging blockchain technology, Ethernity Cloud mission is to develop a decentralized ecosystem that allows regular cloud software to be run as decentralized cloud applications. Within Ethernity CLOUD, the nodes are location agnostic, self-replicating, constantly spawning around the internet without user interaction, exactly as defined in the Ethereum compatible smart contract.
