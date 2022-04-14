Euphoria (EUPH) Tokenomics
Euphoria (EUPH) Information
Euphoria - AI-Powered Meme Token Launcher on Telegram
Euphoria isn’t just another token—it’s a community for meme lovers, hype seekers, and people who love risk. With AI and our easy Telegram token launcher, creating your own token has never been simpler!
Why Euphoria?
Our platform helps you launch tokens and bundles easily on Uniswap V2, Uniswap V3, and Solana with AI support at every step. We make token creation simple, fast, and community-focused.
Key Features
🔸 AI-Driven Token Launches: Easily deploy tokens on Uniswap V2/V3 and Solana with AI handling the tricky stuff. 🔸 Uniswap V2 Bundles: Get everything you need for a smooth launch—LP lock, tax contracts, and AI support. 🔸 Solana Launches: PumpFun bundles with custom tickers and social media integration powered by AI. 🔸 Uniswap V3: Launch without upfront liquidity—dynamic LP generated by real user activity. 🔸 AI Chatbot: Launch right from Telegram, with AI-generated memes and tips to engage your community. 🔸 LP Rewards: Earn LP rewards and let $EUPH fuel buybacks and liquidity. 🔸 Self-Learning AI: Our AI gets smarter with every launch, optimizing for what memes really work.
Euphoria (EUPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Euphoria (EUPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Euphoria (EUPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Euphoria (EUPH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EUPH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EUPH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
