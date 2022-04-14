Exxon Mobil xStock Price Today

The live Exxon Mobil xStock (XOMX) price today is $ 121.13, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current XOMX to USD conversion rate is $ 121.13 per XOMX.

Exxon Mobil xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 353,211, with a circulating supply of 2.92K XOMX. During the last 24 hours, XOMX traded between $ 121.1 (low) and $ 126.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 132.26, while the all-time low was $ 111.1.

In short-term performance, XOMX moved -- in the last hour and +0.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Exxon Mobil xStock (XOMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 353.21K$ 353.21K $ 353.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.63M$ 33.63M $ 33.63M Circulation Supply 2.92K 2.92K 2.92K Total Supply 277,622.647864334 277,622.647864334 277,622.647864334

The current Market Cap of Exxon Mobil xStock is $ 353.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XOMX is 2.92K, with a total supply of 277622.647864334. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.63M.